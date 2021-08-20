'Records are only for media and fans': Gautam Gambhir says India-New Zealand clash at T20 World Cup is '50-50' contest

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the upcoming clash between India and New Zealand at the T20 World Cup will be an evenly-contested battle, even though the recent results between the two teams leaning towards the Kiwis. New Zealand knocked out India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, defeating the Virat Kohli-led side in the semifinal.

India travelled to New Zealand in February 2020, where they lost the ODI series and the Test series to the Kane Williamson-led team. The recent World Test Championship final defeat against NZ further showcased India's inability to beat the Kiwis in ICC tournaments.

But Gambhir believes that records do not matter on a match day, and players do not think about past results.

"Absolutely 50-50. When you go to such a big tournament, the records are only for the media and the fans. The records do not matter for the players at all and they do not think about them as well," he said on Star Sports' Game Plan.

"Yes, you can think about your individual record. If a player is struggling against a particular bowler, that can be on his mind. But Pakistan having never won against India and India having never won against New Zealand, that never matters.

"India can definitely defeat New Zealand, you have the firepower. You have Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul - when you have batsmen and bowlers like these, it will not be easy for New Zealand," the former India batsman added.

Gambhir, though, insisted that India cannot take the Kiwis lightly as they are one of the best teams in the world of cricket at this point.

"We cannot say New Zealand are the underdogs because they are a very very well-balanced side. They have Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, and they have the firepower in the batting. So, you will have to play good cricket," he signed off.