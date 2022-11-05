Relaxed mind behind Kohli's resurgence, feels childhood coach

More than the volume of runs and the value of contributions from Virat Kohli in this T20 World Cup for India, it's the return of his free-flowing self with the willow that has stood out.

That he has broken the shackles in this World Cup after a couple of subdued years—to go with his 220 runs and three match-winning half-centuries in four matches—is down to a more relaxed mind, felt Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. A few months ago, the former India captain took a break from international cricket before returning for the Asia Cup and hitting prime form again in Australia.

"He’s more relaxed now. The good thing was that he took that break. He was playing a lot of cricket, and he wanted to relax a bit. That’s exactly what he did—took some time for himself, spent time with his family,” said Sharma here on the sidelines of Kohli’s 34th birthday celebrations by Puma creating a public mural of Kohli's face using 5,000 cricket balls.

“He is very fresh now, and whenever he’s fresh, his preparation is really good. He has worked hard for this World Cup and that is showing on the ground.”

In the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, Kohli slammed a hundred to end a three-year century drought in international cricket. Sharma, however, believed that the batter’s form had not dipped that dramatically.

“It was not that he was not making runs at all. He wasn’t able to match up to the benchmark and expectations that he sets for himself. People expect a lot from him, which is good. Fortunately, he’s peaking at the right time again and playing some good cricket. I hope that he continues to play in the same way and wins the World Cup for India,” he said.

That six off Haris Rauf in the penultimate ball of the 19th over against Pakistan—crunching a back of a length ball straight back with a straight bat—was a "one-of-a-kind shot" for his childhood coach.

"Those who saw that shot will remember it for the rest of their lives. It was unbelievable. I was shocked too. When I asked him about it, he also said, 'Sir, bas lag hi gaya' (Sir, it just happened)," Sharma said.

"It’s a very, very difficult shot, especially against a pacer like Rauf, who was bowling at 145-150kmph. The ball wasn’t that short, and the straight boundary was also long. So, to hit a six like that was tremendous.

"Technically, he’s very correct, which is why he was able to execute that shot. He was prepared that if Rauf bowls that length, he will hit him there. And the next ball too he was ready for that flick shot (it went for a six too), knowing well that Rauf will bowl into his pads.

"He’s always thinking one step ahead of the bowler. He visualises it, which makes him so great."