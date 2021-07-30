‘Respect Indian captain’: Shikhar Dhawan chats with SL players after India's loss and fans are loving it - WATCH

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India on Thursday succumbed to a humiliating 7-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka, losing the 3-match T20I series 1-2 in Colombo.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ran through the Indian batting with his magical spin bowling, helping his team to restrict India to 81 for 8 – their third-lowest total in the shortest format. In reply, the hosts chased down the target comfortably, with 5.3 overs to spare, to win the first-ever T20I series against India.

Some of the Indian batters were trolled on social media for failing to show intent in the series decider. However, the post-match scenes at the R Premadasa Stadium welcomed praises for the Indian skipper.

Dhawan was seen interacting with a bunch of Sri Lankan players after the match ended on Thursday night. Winning skipper Dasun Shanaka was also present during the conversation.

ALSO READ | Overly depend on one or two batters': VVS Laxman highlights one area that Kohli and Shastri 'need to address'

The video of the moment viral on social media with fans heaping praise on the Indian skipper.

During the post-match presentation, Dhawan was asked about the interaction. The opening batsman replied that he was sharing his experience with the young players.

“The Sri Lankan boys wanted to know what's my process, I was just sharing my experience. I hope they enjoyed listening to it. And, congratulations to the Sri Lankan team,” Dhawan said.

ALSO READ | 'If you look back at the series, we will be a little disappointed': Dravid on Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka captain Shanaka revealed what Dhawan told them during the conversation after the conclusion of the match.

“Shikhar is a player who has played [for] 10 years, and has a lot of experience. What he has to say about making game plans, and situation handling is something that's important for all of us to hear - for me as a captain, and the rest of the team,” said Shanaka.