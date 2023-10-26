Rest Siraj, bring Ashwin: Harbhajan's unique advice to Rohit Sharma ahead of England clash in 2023 World Cup

Team India are on an unbeaten streak in the 2023 World Cup so far, winning all of their first five matches in the tournament. On Sunday last week, India faced a stiff competition against New Zealand but eventually defeated the Kiwis with an over remaining in Dharamsala, as Virat Kohli shined again with a solid 95. India went into the game with an injury setback as Hardik Pandya was forced out with an ankle issue; while Suryakumar Yadav, who came into the side as replacement, faced an unfortunate run out dismissal, Mohammed Shami – the second change in XI in place of Shardul – made a terrific start to his campaign, taking a five-wicket haul.

Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin during a practice session at HPCA Stadium(PTI)

With India comfortably sitting at the top, the road to semi-finals look relatively easier and the side will now face defending champions England on Sunday, who have had a struggling start to their campaign. With only one win in four games, England will look to make a strong comeback on Thursday against Sri Lanka before their clash against the hosts in Lucknow but former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, on his official YouTube channel, has already sent a crucial advice to Rohit Sharma and the team management for the big game.

Harbhajan has advised the Indian team to play three spinners in the XI, owing to England's struggles against spin.

“Kuldeep Yadav’s form has been good, but I wonder if we will get to see three spinners play in the next game - Kuldeep, [Ravindra] Jadeja and Ashwin. It could be a possibility since England do not play spin well. As it is, England are not playing well in the World Cup, and if the ball starts spinning, I don’t think they will be able to do much better. Playing three spinners might not be a bad option,” Harbhajan opined on his official YouTube channel.

The Indian World Cup-winner stated that Mohammed Siraj could be rested for the game against England as he had been part of the side for all five matches.

“Siraj can be rested. He has played back-to-back games. Shami has just come into the playing XI and has claimed a five-fer.

“If a pitch is a normal one and is not expected to offer a lot of turn, then I do not see too many changes in the team. The team that played against New Zealand might be retained. However, India is playing England, so they might want a slow pitch,” he elaborated.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to miss India's next two World Cup matches as he is yet to recover from his ankle injury. It is suspected to be an ankle sprain or a ligament injury but there has been no confirmation on the extent of the damage.

According to PTI, it is likely a Grade 1 sprain which entails to "slight stretching and some damage to fibers (fibrils) of the ligament."

