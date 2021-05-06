'I did not have a lot of confidence in them, to be perfectly honest': Scott Styris on CSK's resurgence in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings' revival in IPL 2021, after a torrid IPL 2020 season, took a lot of fans and pundits by surprise, including former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris. Three-time champions CSK had a disastrous season in the UAE. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the side had failed to make the playoffs as they finished seventh in the points table. It was skipper MS Dhoni's worst season as captain and as a batsman.

Come 2021, Chennai Super Kings of the old made a return. Before the league was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, the "Yellow Army' had won five of their seven games and were sitting pretty in the second position of the points table. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Styris, during a discussion on Star Sports, admitted that he did not envision CSK to show the kind of improvement they did and surge to the top-2 of the point table.

"The resurgence of CSK after last year proved that it was just a blip. I did not have a lot of confidence in them, to be perfectly honest. But they are an intelligent franchise and they made some smart decisions," said Styris.

Like a lot of experts, Styris too praised Dhoni and the management's decision to promote Moeen Ali to No.3. The Englishman, who usually bats in the lower middle-order for his country, made the most of his opportunity by scoring 206 runs in just six matches.

Also read: Cricket West Indies hand all-format retainer contract to Jason Holder

"They dropped Raina and Rayudu down a spot, I know Raina wasn't there last year but he has been a key at No.3 for them. As they are getting older and playing a little less cricket, they made that decision," added Styris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON