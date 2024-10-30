Melbourne, Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has revealed that his team's defeat to India in the T20 World Cup earlier this year was probably the moment that ended his career as it was the first time that the thought of retirement crossed his mind. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade

India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's superb 41-ball 92, defeated the Aussies by 24 runs in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match at St Lucia to book a semifinal berth and eventually went on to bag the title.

"It probably hit home after we lost against India. That was when I really sat down and reflected that that was probably the end of my career. That was an emotional moment," Wade, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, told cricket.com.au

Wade, who generally batted down the order in T20 Interantionals, said the arrival of Josh Inglis as a wicketkeeper who could bat top of the order too influenced his decision.

"The time was right for 'Ingo' to come in. You can see what he's done in the last he's been in the team as the No.1 'keeper. He was certainly ready to come in and take that role.

"They're looking for maybe someone who can bat more top to middle order now as well and that suits him really well."

The Tasmanian also said he is unlikely to participate in the upcoming IPL mega auction as it will be tough to make himself available for the entire duration of the event.

Wade has been a part of Gujarat Titans over the last two seasons.

"I'm doing the ILT20 which will be straight after the BBL. I'm doing the T10, which leads straight into BBL.

"So, I'm going over to Dubai at the end of this month. I've got some Tassie one-dayers that I've been playing as well. I won't be in the IPL," said Wade, who will be Australia's wicket-keeping and fielding coach during the white ball series against Pakistan.

