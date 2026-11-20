Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting is really excited at the prospect of reuniting with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who joined his team from Mumbai Indians as part of a swap deal earlier this month.

Ricky Ponting has high hopes for Hardik Pandya. (IPL)

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Ponting was at the coaching helm at Mumbai Indians in 2015 when a 22-year-old Pandya joined the franchise. “Hardik, I think I was his first-ever IPL coach when we picked him at MI. I think he was still a teenager then, maybe 19 or 20 years of age, but we brought him into the setup.

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"I think he's been part of six IPL-winning campaigns or something like that [5 in fact, with four of them with MI], and has certainly played in a lot of IPL finals. If there's probably been one thing that has held us back as a group, I think over the last couple of years, and probably certainly in the final two seasons, just a little bit more experience in those big games. I think was probably where we came unstuck,” Ponting told Star Sports.

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Pandya is one of the very experienced players in the IPL. He has played 162 matches across his stints with Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, whom he also captained to the trophy in 2022, and boasts almost 3,000 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.28, as well as 82 wickets.

Ponting believes Pandya’s versatility with both bat and ball can help Punjab Kings in a big way. Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) is one of two original teams not to have won the IPL besides Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils). In 2025, they reached their first final in 11 years but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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“You bring one of India's all-time great IPL players and one of India's greatest white-ball all-rounders into our setup. We expect him to bat in the middle order, and we know that he can perform lots of different roles with the ball. With the new ball, we know he can swing the new ball up front.

"He can bowl through the middle, and if we need an over out of him at the death, he can certainly provide that for us as well. He's ultra keen; he's going to be very, very fit, and he will want to make a big impact on the IPL this season. So really exciting times for us,” Ponting said.