Ricky Ponting has tense exchange with umpires after rain delays PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2, Yuzvendra Chahal joins in

A surprise spell of rain interrupted the start of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Although light drizzle was reported a day prior, the weather on matchday had shown minimal threat. After Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl under a grey sky, the players lined up to take the field, only for the rain to arrive unexpectedly, delaying the contest just moments before the first ball could be bowled. Ricky Ponting (R) and Yuzvendra Chahal talk to umpires during the rain delay(JioHotstar)

The rain eased to a drizzle and then subsided entirely within half an hour, and PBKS players took to the field in numbers shortly after. Arshdeep Singh was quick to assess the changed conditions, rolling his arm over in warm-up drills. Head coach Ricky Ponting was seen stepping out for a serious exchange with the umpires, appearing visibly concerned about the state of the pitch and the weather's unpredictability.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the side's spinner who made a return for the Qualifier 2 after missing the last few games due to an injury, was also in discussions with the umpire.

However, the players' relief didn't last long. Soon after, rain returned, forcing the ground staff to roll back the main cover and forcing the players back to the dressing room.

Winner faces RCB

If rain persists and forces a washout, Punjab Kings will reach the final because they finished higher than Mumbai Indians on the points table. The PBKS finished at the top of the league table, while MI was fourth. Hardik Pandya's men defeated Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator match to set up a clash against Punjab in Ahmedabad.

Punjab, meanwhile, faced a shocking 8-wicket thumping at their home ground in Qualifier 1 to RCB. They were bowled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs, with RCB cruising to the target, thanks to an explosive half-century by opener Phil Salt.

Ahmedabad will also host the season final on Tuesday (June 3), and the fans will hope for rain to stay away for the all-important title clash.