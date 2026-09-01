Ricky Ponting joins Century Cricket as investor, global advisor

Century Cricket has announced former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as its Initial Ambassador Investor and Lead Global Advisor for Coaching and Talent Identification Programs as the company begins its North American expansion from New York City, according to a press release.

Century Cricket has announced former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as its Initial Ambassador Investor (AFP)

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Ponting will play a leading role in the growth and development of Century Cricket's revolutionary technology and, with his 34 years of elite cricket experience, provide his expertise from a talent identification framework perspective.

Century Cricket combines technology, data and world-class cricket to create a new way for players to share, compare and compete to develop their game. Ponting will ensure the cricketing side of that proposition is world-class.

Ponting is one of the most decorated figures in Australian cricket history, having enjoyed a 17-year international career as an elite batsman and captain. He is deeply embedded in the global evolution of the game and brings a rare combination of elite performance, leadership and international influence to Century Cricket.

The depth of this partnership is far more intricate than that of a typical ambassador arrangement. Century Cricket Centre's global-scale vision to provide greater technology-enabled training infrastructure through 24/7, membership-based facilities for all was a key factor in his decision to invest.

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{{^usCountry}} "Century Cricket will be the future of cricket coaching and talent identification. I did not hesitate to become involved from the very first time I was presented with the company's ambitions. The technology is a game-changer, and it will allow cricket lovers of all standards to engage, improve and have an experience in cricket, not offered by anyone else. The new Bryant Park facility in New York will be an extraordinary showcase for the world to see what Century Cricket offers," said Ponting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Century Cricket will be the future of cricket coaching and talent identification. I did not hesitate to become involved from the very first time I was presented with the company's ambitions. The technology is a game-changer, and it will allow cricket lovers of all standards to engage, improve and have an experience in cricket, not offered by anyone else. The new Bryant Park facility in New York will be an extraordinary showcase for the world to see what Century Cricket offers," said Ponting. {{/usCountry}}

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The first flagship location in Bryant Park represents the first step in a much bigger North American ambition for Century Cricket. The company plans to build a network of technology-enabled cricket centres across major markets worldwide, connected by a broader digital ecosystem of players, coaches, performance data, and competition.

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Launching in central Manhattan is a statement of that intent: Century Cricket is not testing the market; it is building for scale, with New York providing the platform for the next stage of its global growth.

The site will bring Century Cricket's 24/7, technology-enabled cricket experience to one of the world's most influential cities, creating a year-round environment where players of all abilities can train, compete, track their performance and develop their game.

Ponting's career has given him unparalleled credibility within the global cricket community. He has continued to shape the game at an international level, bringing a wealth of experience in high-performance leadership, talent development and building winning cultures across some of cricket's most dynamic markets.

All traits that define Ponting's winning DNA will be etched into the programs, technology, game scenarios, and gamification technology stack that Century Cricket Centres is bringing to life.

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"Ricky investing in Century Cricket and committing to play an active role in what we're building is a huge endorsement of our ambition. There are very few people in world cricket who combine their playing pedigree, leadership, coaching experience and understanding of the game across the global landscape," said Chris Millard, CEO of Century Cricket.

"What excites us most is that this goes far beyond an ambassador relationship. Ricky will help shape how Century Cricket develops players, identifies talent and uses technology and data to create a better cricket experience. Our ambition is to make world-class cricket development more accessible, engaging and connected for players everywhere, and having Ricky alongside us as both an investor and advisor is incredibly powerful as we build Century Cricket globally."

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A three-time World Cup winner, including two titles as captain in 2003 and 2007, Ponting scored more than 27,000 international runs across 168 Tests and 375 ODIs. He remains Australia's most successful Test captain, having led the side to 48 victories from 77 Tests, and has since continued his influence on the game through coaching, mentoring and broadcasting.

A member of both the ICC and Australian Cricket Halls of Fame, Ponting's standing in world cricket extends well beyond his achievements on the field.

"Ricky's addition to Century Cricket goes well beyond his standing as one of the game's greatest ever players. Having built and led at the highest levels of the sport, he brings a rare combination—the credibility that comes from a lifetime in cricket, paired with a sharp commercial instinct and genuine business acumen. As we scale Century Cricket across new markets, having someone who understands both the game and how to build enduring value around it is invaluable. We couldn't be more excited to have him join us on this journey," said Clayton Glenister, incoming Chairman of Century Cricket.

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