Australia’s humiliating nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in Darwin has prompted former captain Ricky Ponting to call for changes to an ageing batting line-up, arguing there is now enough evidence for selectors to begin regenerating the Test side. Bangladesh completed a historic victory on Sunday after comprehensively outplaying Australia across four days. The hosts, who opted to bat first, were bundled out for just 198 as Hasan Mahmud claimed six wickets before Bangladesh piled on 426 to establish a massive 228-run first-innings advantage.

The Australian team after losing to Bangladesh. (AP)

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Australia offered greater resistance in their second innings through Cameron Green’s 104, but another collective batting failure saw them dismissed for 284. Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed five wickets before Bangladesh comfortably knocked off the 57 runs required, losing only Tanzid Hasan Tamim, to register their first Test victory in Australia.

For Ponting, the manner of the defeat only strengthened concerns he had already expressed about the direction of the Australian batting unit. “This ends up being a very embarrassing defeat. I think it’s inevitable they have to make a change. I was on the record at the end of last summer thinking that this was the ideal time to start to regenerate this team because of the performances from some of the players,” Ponting told Channel 7.

Ponting says Australia have reached point of change

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Deep Dive What specific changes does Ricky Ponting suggest for Australia's batting line-up after the loss to Bangladesh? Ricky Ponting suggests that Australia should consider regenerating their batting line-up by possibly bringing in another opener or someone at No. 3 due to consistent underperformance. Why do former Australian cricketers consider the defeat to Bangladesh embarrassing? They consider it embarrassing because it marks a significant upset, as Bangladesh achieved their first Test victory in Australia, dominating the match despite Australia fielding a strong side. How did Australia's batting performance contribute to their defeat against Bangladesh? Australia's batting performance was poor, as they were dismissed for just 198 in the first innings and only managed 284 in the second, failing to post scores above 300 in either innings.

{{^usCountry}} Ponting, who captained Australia during one of the most dominant periods in Test history, stressed that he has traditionally favoured stability rather than making changes at the first sign of trouble. However, the former skipper believes Australia have now reached the stage where keeping the batting group intact carries little benefit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ponting, who captained Australia during one of the most dominant periods in Test history, stressed that he has traditionally favoured stability rather than making changes at the first sign of trouble. However, the former skipper believes Australia have now reached the stage where keeping the batting group intact carries little benefit. {{/usCountry}}

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“Look, I'm the last one I want to make change. As a captain or as a player, I wanted to keep the group together. It has to get to a bad point before I start saying you ought to leave somebody out,” Ponting said. “But there had been enough evidence for me coming here to suggest that they weren’t going to lose anything or much at all by starting that regeneration, by maybe bringing in another opener, by maybe bringing in someone at No.3. I think that that has to happen.”

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Australia’s batting had already been under scrutiny before Darwin, but the Bangladesh defeat dramatically intensified the debate. Despite fielding a strong side in familiar home conditions, Australia failed to control the Test at virtually any stage.

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Ponting highlighted the scale of Bangladesh’s superiority, noting that Australia had been beaten across disciplines and had failed to impose themselves even for sustained periods. The visitors’ victory was built not merely around Australia’s failures but around several outstanding individual performances. Hasan’s six-wicket haul dismantled the hosts in the first innings before Tanzid became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century in Australia with 101. Mehidy’s 65 then helped stretch the lead beyond 200 before his five-wicket haul finished Australia off on the fourth morning. The result now leaves Australia facing uncomfortable questions over whether the Darwin defeat should finally accelerate a transition Ponting believes has already been delayed too long.

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