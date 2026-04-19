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Rinku, bowlers guide KKR to season’s first win

Three-time champions win their first game of IPL 2026, by 4 wickets against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 09:14 pm IST
By Somshuvra Laha
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Kolkata: How significant was this win? “Very, very significant,” Varun Chakravarthy said with a sense of relief. So much so that he admitted to seeing a few eyes well up, something he hadn’t seen even “in the year we won the IPL”.

Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 53 helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, their first win of IPL 2026. (ANI)

It wasn’t meant to be a night of drama. Not so deep into the season, certainly not for a side looking absolutely down and out. But Rinku Singh has a knack for rewriting scripts when the chips are down. So, when Rajasthan Royals gave him a reprieve on eight, Rinku turned it into a second chance, and how. With an unbeaten 34-ball 53 that was less about fireworks and more about fortitude, Rinku guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of IPL 2026, by four wickets against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

This win would also have been impossible without the 16-ball 29* from Anukul Roy, who came at the fall of the sixth wicket in the 14th over with KKR still needing 71 runs to win. With Roy playing the perfect foil at the other end, Rinku navigated the innings through stutters and stumbles, helping add 50 runs for the sixth wicket till the equation read 21 needed off 12 balls.

“Feels really good,” said KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane at the presentation. “There were a lot of emotions. I am really happy for Rinku, Anukul and Varun (Chakravarthy). Really happy with how both of them batted in that partnership. This was a great escape for us. We need to reflect and learn. As a team, we have to come together and have that clear communication.”

Rahane’s pragmatism is understandable. Before this partnership unfolded, KKR’s innings was again turning into a nightmare with predictable dismissals. Tim Seifert was bowled first ball of the innings by Archer, followed by Rahane for a duck after nicking a wide ball from Nandre Burger to Dhruv Jurel. Brilliant wicketkeeping from Jurel—back-flicking the ball from the leg side—ran out Cameron Green to make it 37/3 before Angkrish Raghuvanshi fell leg before in the seventh over. Rovman Powell was gone first ball of the 11th over, by Ravindra Jadeja, and KKR were crumbling.

The match turned on its head four balls later when Burger called out to Jurel to claim a high catch off Rinku, but floored it. Not till the 15th over did Rinku score his first boundary—smashing Riyan Parag over his head for a straight four. Rinku had quietly taken charge of the chase. A six over midwicket off Ravi Bishnoi, two fours off Archer, a nudge here, a late cut there, Rinku assessed, absorbed and adapted.

The game could have panned out differently had RR finished better. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 81 for the opening wicket at nearly 10 runs per over. But once they were dismissed, RR simply couldn’t withstand the pressure from Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine who stuck to brilliant lines to choke the scoring. They shared five wickets for 40 runs before pacer Kartik Tyagi dismissed Shimron Hetmyer, Jadeja and Bishnoi to restrict Royals to 155/9.

Brief scores: RR 155/9 (Y Jaiswal 39, V Sooryavanshi 46, K Tyagi 3/22, S Narine 2/26, V Chakravarthy 3/14). KKR 161/6 (Rinku Singh 53*, R Jadeja 2/8). KKR won by 4 wickets.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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