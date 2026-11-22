India's Rishabh Pant scripted history on Sunday with his latest century in the Wellington Test against New Zealand.

Rishabh Pant hammered the New Zealand bowling attack all around the park. (AFP) more less

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After bringing up his ninth Test ton off just 135 deliveries on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve, Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score a century in all SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

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Overall in the world, Pant is just the third wicketkeeper to achieve this feat, after Australia's Adam Gilchrist and England's Jonny Bairstow. Out of Pant's nine Test centuries, seven have come in SENA.

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{{^usCountry}} The left-hander is now in third spot in the list of most hundreds by a wicketkeeper, only behind Adam Gilchrist (17) and Andy Flower (12). Overall, the 29-year-old is the ninth Asian batter to score a century in all SENA countries, joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The left-hander is now in third spot in the list of most hundreds by a wicketkeeper, only behind Adam Gilchrist (17) and Andy Flower (12). Overall, the 29-year-old is the ninth Asian batter to score a century in all SENA countries, joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. {{/usCountry}}

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Pant's first hundred in England came during India's tour in 2018 as he got to the three-figure mark at the Oval. His only century in South Africa came in January 2022. Meanwhile, his first ton Down Under came in 2019 in Sydney, where he smashed 159.

Pant was eventually dismissed for 128 on the cusp of the lunch break on Day 4 by Rachin Ravindra. The batter was looking to hit yet another maximum, but was caught on the boundary ropes by Nathan Smith.

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The left-hander hit six 6s in the first innings in Wellington, helping him to leapfrog Brendon McCullum in the list of most maximums in Tests. Pant now has 108 sixes in Tests as compared to McCullum's 107. Former England captain Ben Stokes topes the list with 138.

Speaking of Pant, the Wellington Test marks his return to competitive cricket after the Irani Cup in October. He was sidelined due to a brief injury layoff and didn't play in the unofficial Tests for India A against New Zealand A.

India's batting record

Pant, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal also helped India to post their highest Test total on New Zealand soil. India surpassed their previous best of 520 in Hamilton in 2009.

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The Wellington Test also marked the first occasion of the top five Indian batters scoring fifty-plus in an innings away from home. KL Rahul scored 136 while Gill, Padikkal and Jaiswal scored 98, 80 and 85, respectively.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 368 in the Wellington Test owing to knocks of 175* and 118 by Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.