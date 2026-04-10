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Rishabh Pant called out mercilessly after irresponsible act vs KKR: ‘You cannot help your team win games’

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif offered a sharp take on Rishabh Pant’s dismissal, stressing the need for greater responsibility in the middle order.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 03:56 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Lucknow Super Giants were rescued by rookie Mukul Choudhary in the closing moments against Kolkata Knight Riders, returning from Eden Gardens with two points, but the victory did little to mask their batting concerns. The underwhelming form of Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran has become increasingly evident with each passing game. While Pant did contribute to the win against SRH earlier in the season, his overall touch has looked far from fluent. He managed only 10 runs against KKR, falling at a time when LSG needed stability in the middle order.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for just 10 against KKR.(ANI Pic Service)

His dismissal increased pressure on the rest of the batting lineup as the chase began to slip away. At one stage, the match appeared to be slipping from their grasp before Mukul’s composed innings turned it around with a knock to remember. His performance ensured LSG escaped with points despite lingering concerns over their inconsistent middle-order fragility remains.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif offered a sharp take on Pant’s dismissal, stressing the need for greater responsibility in the middle order. Reflecting on Lucknow Super Giants’ chase, Kaif felt Pant missed a key opportunity to anchor the innings after a steady start. With LSG already well placed in the powerplay, he said the experienced batter was expected to bat deep and finish the chase.

“As captain, if you don’t take responsibility, you cannot help your team win games. Yes, he did well against SRH, but he needs to find consistency. Playing one good knock and then failing in the next few games is not enough. He has to read the match situation better and learn when to shift gears. A captain’s job is to stay till the end in a chase, and that is something Pant must work on," he added.

 
rishabh pant nicholas pooran lucknow super giants kolkata knight riders
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