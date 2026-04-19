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Rishabh Pant cleared to play after injury scare as Lucknow Super Giants eye revival against Punjab Kings

Rishabh Pant is set to play for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings after recovering from an injury sustained in the last match.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 01:40 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Rishabh Pant has handed Lucknow Super Giants a timely lift ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings, with the LSG captain cleared to play after an injury score in the previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The wicket-keeper batter had sparked concern after being struck on the left arm by a sharp Josh Hazlewood short ball during LSG’s match against RCB on April 15, forcing him to leave the field in visible discomfort.

Rishabh Pant in nets ahead of the game against the Punjab Kings.(PTI)

The incident came at a delicate time for the franchise. Lucknow are in a phase where every result matters, and Pant’s availability is central not only because he is the captain and wicketkeeper, but also because he remains one of the side’s biggest batting pillars despite a modest start to the season. The immediate visual from the RCB game had suggested a potentially serious problem, especially given Hazlewood’s pace and the way Pant reacted after taking the blow around the left elbow or forearm area.

Rishabh Pant is fit for PBKS clash

Lucknow’s fears, however, have eased quickly. Ahead of the Punjab Kings match, LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun has confirmed that Pant had recovered and is available for selection. “He is perfectly alright, fit enough to play tomorrow,” Arun said during the pre-match media interaction.

For now, though, the headline for LSG is simple and significant. What looked like a worrying injury against RCB has not turned into a damaging setback. Pant has avoided a serious issue, resumed training, and has been cleared to play. For a team searching for stability and momentum, that is exactly the kind of lift they neded before the crucial fixture.

 
rishabh pant punjab kings lucknow super giants
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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