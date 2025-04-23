Rishabh Pant 'furious', was told something which 'made him upset'; LSG captain's 'mood off': 'How can a team...?'

The IPL 2025 has experienced no shortage of surprises. First, it was MS Dhoni batting at No. 9 – twice – and now Rishabh Pant at No. 7. Last night's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals witnessed a role reversal – Pant and KL Rahul, captains of their previous respective franchises were at the opposite end, and while all eyes were on both to prove a point – only one man walked out with his head held high. Rahul remained unbeaten on a half-century and guided his team home, leaving Sanjiv Goenka high and dry. Pant, meanwhile, was dismissed for a duck, adding to his misery as LSG captain and batter. Rishabh Pant was not his usual self during the match, feels Harbhajan Singh(REUTERS)

More importantly, it's the dugout pictures that spoke louder than words. Pant, who walked out to bat in the 18th over, was itching to get a go early. But for some reason was held back. His hand was bandaged, but that doesn't come across as a legitimate reason. Pant could have been left out if the injury was severe, but since he wasn't, the skipper was believed to be fit enough. By the looks of it, Harbhajan Singh reckons Pant was told something by the team management that didn't sit too well with the LSG captain. And the result? A two-ball duck, followed by a convincing eight-wicket defeat. After his dismissal, Pant was seen having an animated chat with assistant coach Zaheer Khan, which did not paint a good picture as per commentators Suresh Raina and Anil Kumble.

"Why did Rishabh Pant bat at No. 7? It's beyond my thinking. Let's try to solve it. Is Rishabh Pant batting at No. 7 justified? Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni batted ahead of him. Whose decision was it? It was either the team management's or Pant's. Pant however was furious. He was angry. Seemed as if he was told something because of which he wasn't happy. His mood was off too," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

"This is my opinion. Some discussion took place about Rishabh Pant, which probably made him upset. We know Pant well. He is a good kid, who respects elders and seniors. But is it right? If Pant is struggling for form, would you demote him at No. 7? He is your captain. You send him at the toss. I didn't like it. How can a team win if its captain is unhappy."

Rishabh Pant has been disappointing in IPL 2025

Pant is copping plenty of flak for his performance in the IPL 2025. Picked up for ₹27 crore – the highest ever money shelled out for a player by a franchise – Pant has scored just 109 runs from nine matches, with a best of 63. Time and again, his visuals with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka have triggered speculations as to whether all is well. The rumours were, however, crushed when the two appeared for the ISL final.

With five wins and four defeats, not all is lost for LSG yet. They are tied with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings with 10 points, but with more than half-way through the tournament, the room for mistakes is getting narrower.