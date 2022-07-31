'Request BCCI, Indian team management and selectors to not be harsh when he fails': Adam Gilchrist on India cricketer

Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni and Kumar Sangakkara are probably the three greatest wicketkeeper batters of all time. Their records and accolades speak volumes of the abundant talent they possessed. If Gilchrist revolutionised modern-day ODI batting with his bit attacking approach, Dhoni and Sangakkara took it a level beyond to become batting legends and successful captains. The current generation has plenty of good wicketkeeper batters such as Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock and more, but when it comes to the closest who has shades of the legendary Gilchrist, there is only one.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is often compared to Australia legend Gilchrist because of his batting style. In his short career so far, Pant has managed to play some of the most breathtaking knocks ever by an Indian keeper. He is the only Indian keeper to have Test hundreds in England, Australia and South Africa. Like Gilchrist, who is credited for redefining the role of a keeper-batter in cricket, Pant has built a reputation of being a game-changer in world cricket.

But what does the Australia legend think of Pant? Gilchrist said the India left-hander is one of the most exciting cricketers going around. "He (Pant) is one of the most exciting cricketers to watch, I think he just lights up a stage and makes an electric atmosphere when he is playing, that is wonderful," Gilchrist said.

Despite all the excellence that he brings to the table Pant has often been criticised and at times even termed 'reckless' or 'careless' when he gets out trying to play an attacking stroke. Tapping on the same point, Gilchrist requested the BCCI and the Indian team management to be patient with Pant and back the youngster especially when he doesn't succeed.

"The BCCI, the management and the selectors will just need to be patient with him. A few innings if he doesn't score they shouldn't be too harsh on him, because you don't want to suppress the natural flair," he added.

The former Australia keeper-batter also expressed his thoughts about the Indian players not playing overseas leagues.

"It will be wonderful (if the Indian players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues), I personally feel that it won't diminish the IPL, it will only grow them as a brand. If they (Indian players) can play in Australia or South Africa," Gilchrist told reporters.

"But the challenge is we are all playing our domestic seasons at the same time, so that is a hard thing, isn’t it?," he added.

Gilchrist's suggestion came after a day he questioned the growing dominance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in world cricket.

