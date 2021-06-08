'He instils fear in opposition': Dinesh Karthik identifies youngster who’s going to play ‘100 Tests for India'

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik applauded his fellow stumper, Rishabh Pant, for his exploits with the bat in international cricket in the recent past. Pant has been in incredible form across all formats in the last few months and made himself crucial for Team India's chances in the upcoming Test assignments in England which begins with the much-awaited World Test Championship against New Zealand on June 18 in Southampton.

While speaking with Sports Today, Karthik heaped praises on Pant's ability to handle pressure situations and even backed the youngster to play 100 Tests for India.

“I think, in the short while that Rishabh Pant has been around, he has put up some fabulous performances, he has played in some real high-pressure games. Be it the World Cup final, be it the IPL final and the beauty is he has done well in a lot of these games, personally. I think he is someone who is always up for the challenge, in the IPL final he got a fifty.

“I remember, a couple of years ago, he won a game single-handedly for Delhi Capitals, I think it was the eliminator. In these crunch games, he has always found ways to get runs. That shows his ability to handle pressure. He really thrives under pressure. He played some fabulous innings for India in the last couple of series against Australia and England,” Karthik told Sports Today

“I have no doubt that he will be an integral part of Indian cricket and be one of those who is going to play 100 Tests And a lot of white-ball cricket for India as well,” he added.

Karthik further spoke about the array of shots Pant carries with him in every game. The veteran Indian cricketer said that the left-handed youngster is someone who is going to help Indian cricket to reach ‘greater heights’.

“He has got a terrific head on his shoulders. I think with the limited technical skill he has; he gets a lot of runs. He optimises, he instils fear in the opposition because of the audacious shots he plays and they end up spreading the field but still he ends up scoring runs, be it the red-ball or white-ball format.

“He is a very special player. He is somebody who is going constantly help Indian cricket move on to greater heights,” Karthik said.