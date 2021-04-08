'50 others won't take the game on like he does': Pat Cummins picks Rishabh Pant as the 'most enjoyable cricketer'

Rishabh Pant’s style of batting is one of the main reasons why he has started to garner fans across the globe. Pant’s fearless batting, his ability to strike fear among the opposition in any situation of the game, makes him one of the most impactful cricketers going around in world cricket. The latest addition to Pant’s fan list was World No.1 Test bowler Pat Cummins.

The Australian seamer who has shared the dressing room with Rishabh Pant in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and has played a lot of Test cricket against Pant in the past three years, chose the India left-hander as the player he enjoys to watch the most in world cricket currently.

“As a fan, you always tend to enjoy someone who is playing a completely different game than everybody else. They are fearless, you look at them and feel geez wish I could do that as well, geez he was Brave. So, I think in three recent series it was Rishabh Pant,” Cummins told Australian seamer Joshua Lalor in a show called ‘Morton Someday’.

Lalor had asked Cummins to name the cricketer he enjoys watching the most in world cricket right now. The tall Australian seamer, who will play against Pant in IPL 2021, said there are probably 50 other cricketers going around who wouldn’t have taken the game on like Rishabh Pant has in the last few months.

“You just got to say well done when someone plays like that, takes the game on and it comes off. You've probably got 50 other players who probably wouldn't have taken the game on like that. He's always good to watch,” Cummins added.

Pant, who made a comeback to the Indian Test side in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne made match-changing contributions in the Sydney and Brisbane Tests that helped India win the four-match series 2-1 despite losing the first match comprehensively.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was perhaps better against England in all three formats. He scored a century in the fourth Test against England and then backed up his performance with 70-plus scores in the three-match ODI series.

Such was Pant’s impact with the bat that he was made the captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer despite there being proven IPL skippers like Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan being there in the DC side.