Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rishabh Pant out of Champions Trophy danger after freak hit by Hardik Pandya's shot

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 17, 2025 10:59 AM IST

One of Hardik Pandya's powerful shots struck Rishabh Pant on his knee in a freakish accident during India's first net session for the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Contrary to the net sessions of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, who worked on their technique as Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami challenged them, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer showed no mercy to spinners. They deposited most deliveries over the fence during India's first training session for the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

India's Rishabh Pant during practice(REUTERS)
India's Rishabh Pant during practice(REUTERS)

One of Pandya's powerful shots struck Rishabh Pant on his knee in a freakish accident. Team physio Kamlesh Jain immediately attended to him as a concerned Hardik came out of the nets to check on his colleague. Although the incident sparked concerns about Pant's participation in the Champions Trophy, thankfully, it wasn't serious. After a while, the wicketkeeper-batter padded up in an encouraging sight. He was seen with his helmet on in a 'highlights' video uploaded by the BCCI, further confirming his fitness.

Rishabh Pant is India's second-choice wicketkeeper

Although BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed last month during a press conference in Mumbai that Pant would be India's first-choice wicketkeeper for the England ODI series and the Champions Trophy, captain Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir backed KL Rahul for the role as they wanted "continuity." Hence, Rahul, who was one of the stars in India's run to the 2023 World Cup final, played all three matches against England in the recently-concluded home series.

Although India's strategy was criticised, with former head coach Ravi Shastri calling for Pant's inclusion amid Rahul's struggles in the first two games against Jos Buttler's men, the latter eventually sealed his spot with a helpful 29-ball 40 in the dead rubber.

After the end of the series, Gambhir said: "KL is our No. 1 wicketkeeper, and this is what I can say at the moment. Rishabh Pant will get his chance, but at the moment, it is KL who has done well, and we cannot play two wicketkeeper-batters."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On