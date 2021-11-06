Rishabh Pant pays heartfelt tribute to ‘mentor, coach, motivator’ Tarak Sinha

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant condoled the demise of legendary coach Tarak Sinha, taking to his official Twitter account to share a heartfelt tribute. The 71-year-old renowned former coach breathed his last on Saturday after a battle with cancer.

Pant wrote, “My mentor, coach, motivator, my biggest critic and my greatest fan. You took care of me like your son, I am devastated. You will always be with me whenever I walk out onto the field. My heartfelt condolences & prayers. May your soul rest in peace, Tarak sir.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also paid its tribute to Sinha.

“A recipient of the Dronacharya Award, Sinha had been coaching and nurturing cricketers for over four decades. From Surinder Khanna to Rishabh Pant and Anjum Chopra to Rumeli Dhar, Sinha always insisted on setting higher benchmarks for his pupils. While he coached the wards, he was also credited for spotting talents at an early age and giving them the right kind of coaching required to shape their careers,” the BCCI wrote in its statement condoling the demise of the legendary coach.

“Mr Sinha also briefly coached the Indian Women’s Team and worked with the likes of India legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. He also enjoyed a successful run as a Ranji Trophy coach.”

Sinha is known for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Pant himself.

Earlier, Chopra and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also paid their tributes to the legendary coach.

Sinha largely operated at the Sonnet Cricket Club, which is widely considered as a supply line when it comes to the cricketing talent in Delhi.

Sinha is only the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to be given the Dronacharya award.

