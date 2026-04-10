Rishabh Pant running out of time? Fading firepower deepens T20 worries amid IPL 2026 struggles

It’s rare to see a player dominate Test cricket with fearless batting yet struggle to replicate that approach in the shortest format. Somehow, that same intent deserts him in T20s, and he ends up looking like an ordinary batter trying too hard to make an impact

Rishabh Pant's form in IPL 2026 has once again put him under the scanner(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In this case, the batter is Rishabh Pant. The weight of the INR 27 crore price tag seems to be growing heavier on him with each passing game this season. While Pant has guided Lucknow Super Giants to two wins in three matches, his own form remains a concern for his team, as well as his hopes of returning to India’s T20I setup. Pant burst onto the scene with a breakthrough IPL in 2017, scoring 366 runs at a strike rate above 165, and followed it up with a stunning 2018, amassing 684 runs at over 173. Since then, that version of Pant has vanished somewhere.