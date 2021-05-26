Rishabh Pant's backstand, handstands highlight in Indian cricketers' training video ahead of WTC final

Very few young cricketers have been scrutinized the way India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been ever since he burst onto the scene about five years ago. Be it his keeping, his batting, which at times was deemed as ‘reckless’, his fitness or the lack of it, has continued to make headlines despite Pant being one of the rarest talents. Times, however, are changing. Pant has taken it upon himself to put all the debate to rest. After silencing the critics with breakthrough performances in Australia and in the home series against England, it appears that Pant wants to end the talks about his fitness once and for all.

Pant’s handstands and backstands were the highlights of the physical training that the Indian cricket team members are going through in Mumbai before departing for England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand followed by the five-Test series against Joe Root’s men.

Pant posted a video of doing backstand on his Instagram handle with the caption: “The world may seem upside down at times, but the goals are always in sight.”

In another video, which Pant shared on his Instagram story, the left-hander was seen performing handstand.

Pant was also seen sweating it out the other Indian cricketers in a video posted by BCCI.

"Getting stronger each day!" wrote BCCI while sharing the 50 second video clip full of action and training shots.

Apart from Pant, who was one of the stars of the video, the likes of Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal were seen sweating it out.

The BCCI has also ensured that the cricketers will get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in England under the guidance of the UK health department. "The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules," BCCI sources had told ANI.

The BCCI made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK and arrangements were made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19. After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK. The second period will see them first undergo a hard quarantine before they take the field to train for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, starting June 18.