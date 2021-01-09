Ravindra Jadeja taken for scans after Rishabh Pant, India's concern grows

India's concerned were doubled as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too was taken for scans after Rishabh Pant. Pant was the first to be taken for scans after being hit on the elbow by a fast Pat Cummins bouncer on Day 3 of the India vs Australia third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Jadeja, who was hit on his left thumb, was taken for scans later after the Indian think decided not to take risk with the all-rounder.

"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans," tweeted BCCI.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," tweeted BCCI.

Jadeja was hit on this left thumb when he tried to fend a Mitchell Starc bouncer, which rose after pitching just short of the good length area.

Jadeja did not take the field for India in Australia's second innings.

Pant, on the other hand, looked in a lot of discomforts after he was hit on his left elbow. The physio checked on him for a considering amount of time. He resumed batting but did not comfortable against the barrage of bouncers from Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

Pant was dismissed for 36 by Hazelwood in the post-lunch session.

Substitute Wriddhiman Saha donned the gloves for India in place of Pant in the final session of Day 3.

India, meanwhile were bowled out for 244 as Australia took a lead of 94 runs.

A double blow from the Australian pacemen to remove Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara in successive overs midway through the session started the rot and the final six wickets tumbled for the addition of just 49 runs.

Notwithstanding some fine fielding from the hosts, Indian fans will be most aggrieved that three of their batsmen were run out on a day when they needed to occupy the crease for as long as possible and wait for the Australian fast bowlers to tire.

Pujara needed no encouragement to do just that and while his fifth-wicket partnership with Pant was intact, India would have fancied their chances of getting close to or overhauling Australia's first-innings 338.

Pat Cummins (4-29) inadvertently triggered the breakthrough when he struck Pant on forearm with a bouncer that left the wicketkeeper-batsman in considerable pain.

(With PTI inputs)