'Hopefully we'll cross line this year': Rishabh Pant thanks Ponting, DC management after being named as captain

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant shared a video on his official Twitter handle to express his gratitude for being given the opportunity to lead Delhi Capitals this season.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Rishabh Pant with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.(File/PTI)

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant expressed his gratitude to coach Ricky Ponting, and DC management after he was named as the captain for the Indian Premier League 2021 season. With Shreyas Iyer getting ruled out after suffering an elbow injury during the first ODI against England, Pant was picked as his replacement to lead the franchise this season.

Also read: Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina react to Rishabh Pant's appointment as DC captain

Pant shared a video on his official Twitter handle to express his gratitude for being given the opportunity to lead the team.

"Humbled at the opportunity to lead the franchise I've been part of for the past few years! Thank you @RickyPonting, the coaching staff, management, my teammates, and the fans for your faith in me.@DelhiCapitals: Let's do this! #IPL2021," he wrote on Twitter.

DC are yet to win an IPL title. The franchised had finished as the runners-up last season losing to Mumbai Indians in the final clash. Pant, in the video, expressed hopes to win the title this year.

"Thank you Delhi Capitals for showing faith in me. I will try to give my 100 percent everyday. Hopefully, we will cross the line this year. Delhi fans, keep supporting us," he said in the video.

Pant showcased his talents with the bat across all formats in the recently-concluded home series against England, emerging as a match-winner for the team. He had also played a match-saving innings in the Sydney Test against Australia and then hammered an unbeaten 89 runs at Gabba to win the 4th Test against the mighty Aussies, helping India win the Test series Down Under.

ipl 2021 delhi capitals

