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Rishabh Pant tipped for comeback as ex-chief selector backs Test vice-captaincy snub decision: 'Trying to free him'

The former chief selector supported the decision to remove Rishabh Pant from India's Test vice-captaincy role.

Published on: May 22, 2026 02:54 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Former chief selector Kiran More backed Rishabh Pant to bounce back after the wicketkeeper-batter lost the Test team vice-captaincy role to KL Rahul. He has been named in the 15-member squad to face Afghanistan, but won't be Shubman Gill's deputy anymore. Rahul will be the vice-captain in the one-off Test match, which starts on June 6.

Rishabh Pant lost the Test vice-captaincy to KL Rahul.(PTI)

More feels that this is just a 'phase' in Pant's career, which comes in every cricketer's life. Predicting a comeback, he pointed out his away Test record for India. More also supported the decision to remove Pant from the vice-captaincy role, feeling that it would 'free him from the burden of leadership'.

Also Read: CSK coach laughs off MS Dhoni retirement chatter, drops major clue on IPL future: ‘Are you seriously asking me that?’

‘Trying to free him from the burden of leadership’: Kiran More

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Rishabh Pant is a terrific player and a fighter, and this is the phase that comes in every cricketer's life. It does not matter if you are captain and vice captain, you play for India and win matches. He will always make a comeback, and he will play test matches and win them for India."

He was also left out of the ODI squad. Speaking to the media, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, "Obviously, he is not part of the ODI squad at the moment. We want him to become the best Test player that he has always been. I don’t think there is any concern with his spot in the Test team. I think he is one of our main batters in that line-up."

"(He) had a really good tour of England till he got injured. So, I am sure he would like a few more runs. But he has always been very good in Test cricket. At this point, yes, we have gone with two different (wicketkeeping) options in one-day cricket. But in Test cricket, he remains one of our main players."

 
cricket ipl kiran more rishabh pant
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