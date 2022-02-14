'Rishabh told me, ‘Sorry le nahin paye'': Avesh Khan recounts moments after bagging record 10 crore at IPL 2022 Auction

Several bidding records were broken at the recently-concluded IPL 2022 Auction and one of them belongs to pacer Avesh Khan, who became the most expensive uncapped player. Khan couldn't watch it live but later recounted his experience.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Khan, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a colossal INR 10 crore, said that he expected to fetch around 7 crores and that they all were in a flight when his name came up.

“I was on the flight at that time and I had expected I would get at least 7 crores. But since I was on the flight and couldn’t watch the auction live, I was feeling a bit nervous thinking which team would pick me and for how much. Upon landing when I got to know that Lucknow bought me for 10 crores, I froze for five seconds. But then things became normal, I was like okay," Avesh Khan said.

He added:

“Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj were pulling my leg throughout the flight journey – they were just speculating how much I would go for, which all teams would be interested in me, and all that. Once we landed, the network on my phone was spotty, but then Venkatesh Iyer broke the news to me. Everyone clapped for me on the flight, that was a very special moment. As soon as my network became available, I continuously started receiving calls, WhatsApp messages."

This move brings down the curtains on his eventful journey with the Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant. He also revealed what Pant had to say after the news was broken

“I would miss them [Ricky Ponting and Co.] a lot because I had an emotional connect with the Delhi Capitals. After our flight landed in Kolkata, I met Rishabh outside and he held his arms wide open for giving me a hug. He told me, ‘Sorry, le nahin paye’(sorry we couldn't buy you). Because, they weren’t left with a huge purse and had players to buy as well. When I watched the auction later, I saw that they did place a final bid for me at 8.75cr, but Lucknow eventually bid the highest. So it was a very emotional moment with Rishabh; we have played Under-19 together, we always sit together after matches, hangout together,” Avesh elaborated.

