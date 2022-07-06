Rishabh Pant soars high, new low for Virat Kohli after 2053 days in latest ICC Test rankings

Rishabh Pant has stormed into the top five of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test rankings whole former India captain Virat Kohli has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in six years. Meanwhile, England's Jonny Bairstow has broken into the top for the first time since 2018 as he continued his stunning run of form by scoring two centuries in the delayed fifth Test against India.

Meanwhile, former England captain Joe Root extended his dominance at the top of the rankings with an unbeaten century that helped England complete their highest successful run chase with ease. Wicketkeeper-batter Pant helped put India on top early in the Test against England with 146 runs off just 111 balls in the first innings then followed up with 57 later in the match.

Pant's recent form with two tons and three half-centuries in his past six Test innings has earned him a highest-ever position in the Test batting rankings, moving six places to fifth. Kohli only managed scores of 11 and 20 against England and drops three places to 13th in the batting rankings.

Bairstow helped guide England to a stunning fourth-innings triumph over India with an unbeaten 114 and now climbs 11 places to tenth in the Test batting rankings. The 32-year-old is arguably in the finest form of his career with four tons in his past three Tests, including dual centuries in the rescheduled Test against India after reaching three figures in consecutive matches against New Zealand.

James Anderson played his part to keep England in the contest in the recent Test against India with a five-for in the first innings and now has 17 wickets in three Tests since his recall. The resurgent pace bowler climbs one spot to sixth in the Test bowling rankings.

