Rishabh Pant's bat flies away, crashes at a distance as LSG captain's horror run continues: 'One of the most bizarre…'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant once again had a disappointing return with the bat as he managed just 18 runs off 17 balls against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed the left-handed batter in the 9th over to leave Lucknow reeling. IPL 2025, PBKS vs LSG: Rishabh Pant disappointed once again as he was dismissed for 18 runs off 17 balls. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

This was one of the most bizarre dismissals in the ongoing T20 tournament. Rishabh Pant danced down the track, trying to loft the ball over covers. However, the southpaw did not connect it properly, and he ended up losing his bat.

The bat flew to the square-leg region. However, the ball flew straight to the fielder at sweeper cover. Shashank Singh came running in and ended up taking a simple catch to give Punjab Kings their fourth wicket.

The Lucknow Super Giants walked back looking at the heavens and muttering something. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who was on air at the time, said, “It is one of the most bizarre dismissals I have ever seen.”

Rishabh Pant has had a torrid time with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025, only managing 128 runs in 11 matches with an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 99.22.

Pant, who was picked up by LSG for INR 27 crore at the mega auction, has turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments this season, scoring just one half-century, but this too came in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Punjab Kings hammer 236/5 against LSG

Earlier, LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, Punjab Kings hammered 236/5 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to a 91-run knock by Prabhsimran Singh.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer also smashed 45 runs while Shashank Singh played a useful cameo of 33 runs off 15 balls.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Akash Singh was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with two wickets and conceded just 30 runs.

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav leaked 57 runs in his quota of four overs as the likes of Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran, and Shreyas smashed him all around the park.