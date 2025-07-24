'Rishabh Pant's injury quite serious. You don't get carted off otherwise': Michael Atherton fears the worst for India

Former England captain Michael Atherton fears the worst for India, as “uncertainty” clouded the visitors following Rishabh Pant’s injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Pant was forced to retire hurt before India reached stumps at 264/4. India's Rishabh Pant being assisted by a physio after an injury on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at Old Trafford(PTI)

The incident occurred in the final hour of play when Pant attempted a reverse sweep to an overpitched delivery from Chris Woakes. England appealed for LBW, but replays showed an inside edge before the ball struck his right foot.

Pant, who had scored a brisk 37 off 48, limped in visible pain before collapsing to the ground, prompting immediate medical attention. He was carted off the field and taken to hospital for scans, with the squad’s medical team now monitoring his progress.

Speaking to Sky Cricket at stumps, Atherton said the injury looked serious. He feared that if Pant is ruled out of the game — or worse, the series — it could be a telling blow to India’s chances.

“If he is out of the game...if he's out of the series, then that's a massive blow to India and puts the day in a different light. That 264 for four becomes 264 for five, and with that new ball due, there is a potential to knock India over reasonably swiftly tomorrow. But if he returns to bat, he could change the game. So there is an uncertainty which we don't know. But it looked like a quite serious injury, because you don't get carted off otherwise,” he said.

Sai Sudharsan, who scored his maiden Test fifty on return to the playing XI for the must-win Test, said the team will receive an official update on Pant the following morning. He added that the rest of the line-up is ready to step up if the vice-captain is unable to resume his innings.

“He was in a lot of pain definitely, but they've gone for scans. We'll get to know overnight, probably get the information tomorrow. Obviously he will be a big miss, because he was batting really well today as well, and plus we miss out on a batter. If he doesn't come back again it will definitely have consequences. But at the same time, the batters who are batting right now and there are a few more all-rounders inside. We'll try and give our best and bat long so that we negotiate that loss very well," he said in the press conference at the end of the day’s play.

India got through the opening session without losing a wicket, only for three batters to get dismissed right before tea. Woakes ended the 94-run opening stand with the dismissal of KL Rahul, while Liam Dawson, playing his first Test since 2017, got Yashasvi Jaiswal. England captain Ben Stokes then dismissed his India counterpart Shubman Gill, before returning in the final session to pick up his second wicket - Sudharsan.