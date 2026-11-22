India’s dominance continued in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve as they enter the final day of the match with a lead of 233 runs and eight wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the series. After KL Rahul's century (136) and a near miss from skipper Shubman Gill (98) on Saturday, India had finished Day 3 on 486/4, leading New Zealand by 118 runs.

Rishabh Pant after scoring his century in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington. (AFP) more less

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Anshul Kamboj walked out as India's nightwatchman after Gill was dismissed in the final over. The Indian allrounder survived a couple of deliveries before resuming alongside Rishabh Pant on the fourth morning. Kamboj kept the Kiwi bowlers at bay for another 40 deliveries, scoring 38 while Pant motored on.

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The wicketkeeper reached his century with a six, pushing India towards a massive first-innings lead and leaving enough time to dismiss the hosts for a second time in the match. He was dismissed just before lunch for 128, with India on 629/6.

Deep Dive What milestone did Rishabh Pant reach with his century against New Zealand in Wellington? Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in all four SENA countries: South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. His 128 was his ninth Test century. How did India set a record with their 720-run innings in Wellington? India declared at 720/9, their highest Test total in New Zealand and their highest score in an overseas Test. The innings gave India a first-innings lead of 352 runs. How many runs were New Zealand behind India at the end of Day 4 in Wellington? New Zealand closed Day 4 at 119/2, still 233 runs behind India. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were unbeaten in a 59-run partnership.

During his impressive innings, Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in all four SENA countries. In the second session, the visitors came out intent on scoring quickly. Dhruv Jurel did the heavy lifting, scoring 78 runs off just 79 deliveries and taking India’s total past the 700-run mark. The Indian skipper declared the innings at the fall of the ninth wicket, which came off the final delivery of the 166th over. By then, India had posted 720 runs and secured a first-innings lead of 352 runs.

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India registered their highest-ever Test total in an overseas Test.

Bumrah strikes early in New Zealand second innings

The Indian bowling unit would have hoped to pick up at least one wicket before Tea to put the hosts under further pressure. And whenever you need a wicket, who could be a better option than Jasprit Bumrah? The Indian spearhead dismissed skipper Tom Latham for a second-ball duck, handing him a pair in the match, giving his team an early breakthrough in New Zealand's second innings.

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However, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls looked determined. They negotiated the bowling till tea. New Zealand resumed after tea at 33/1. Nicholls, the first innings centurion, was expected to be the key even in the second innings. However, in the 23rd over, he had to walk back, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Jurel at forward shortleg off Prasidh Krishna.

Nicholls tried to flick a back-of-a-length delivery on the middle-stump line. The ball took the inside edge and ballooned and Jurel, a wicketkeeper, had transferred his weight back but dived forward to take a stunner inches off the ground. The left-hander scored 31 off 59 deliveries. His dismissal left New Zealand struggling at 60/2.

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But Rachin Ravindra joined Conway and the duo remained steady. The hosts did not slip further until stumps. At the close of Day 4, they have already stitched an unbeaten third wicket partnership of 59 runs, leaving New Zealand on 119/2.