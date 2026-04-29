...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Riyan Parag caught vaping inside RR dressing room; risks imprisonment, heavy fine amid India’s strict e-cigarette ban

Despite the high-intensity win, Riyan Parag found himself at the centre of a social media firestorm after live cameras caught him vaping in the dressing room.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 07:24 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals might have snapped Punjab Kings’ winning streak on Wednesday, but the talk of the town wasn't the scoreboard; it was Riyan Parag. Despite the high-intensity win, the RR skipper found himself at the centre of a social media firestorm after live cameras caught him vaping in the dressing room.

Riyan Parag caught vaping inside the RR dressing room during the PBKS clash.(X Image)

The footage went viral almost instantly, turning a hard-fought victory into a secondary storyline. While RR walked away with the points, the post-match buzz was dominated by the optics of Parag’s off-field moment, leaving the team's clinical performance playing second fiddle to the online debate.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the Rajasthan Royals' chase, where Parag can be seen smoking a vape.

This isn't the first time RR have found themselves in the middle of a controversy this season, as earlier this year, manager Romi Bhinder was caught using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The BCCI anti-corruption unit, led by Sharad Kumar, subsequently showcaused Bhinder and asked for an explanation.

ACU was not happy with the clarification issued by Bhinder, as he was found guilty in the matter and fined INR 1 lakh and given an official warning.

“Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position. His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future,” Saikia told HT.

 
riyan parag rajasthan royals punjab kings vaping
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Riyan Parag caught vaping inside RR dressing room; risks imprisonment, heavy fine amid India’s strict e-cigarette ban
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.