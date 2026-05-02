Riyan Parag in eye of storm after vaping row, arrogance claims; Ashwin launches defence: 'Sweet misunderstood kid'

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, describing him as a “sweet, misunderstood kid” amid growing criticism around his on-field behaviour and off-field controversies. Parag, who has taken over leadership duties for RR this IPL season, has often divided opinion among fans due to his animated presence on the field and inconsistent returns with the bat, which has added to scrutiny over his performances. Ravichandran Ashwin came into Riyan Parag's defence. (AFP)

His image has taken further hits following a recent incident in which he was allegedly seen using a vape inside the dressing room during a live match. The episode triggered strong reactions on social media, with fans questioning his conduct. The BCCI also took note of the matter and imposed a 25 per cent fine, citing misconduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

Parag responded in style to recent scrutiny with a fluent 90 against Delhi Capitals on Friday, silencing questions over his batting ability, though Rajasthan Royals still ended up on the losing side. The innings came at a crucial stage, helping RR push past the 200-run mark in a high-scoring contest.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has shared the dressing room with Parag in the past, was full of praise for the young skipper’s knock. He called him a special player following his significant effort in a pressure game despite the team’s defeat.

"Agree or not, Riyan Parag is a special player. He is letting his bat do all the talking today," Parag wrote on X.