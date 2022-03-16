'If I can pick his brains on varieties and mysteries...': RR youngster reveals why he'll 'carry a red ball' in IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on March 26 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. The upcoming season sees the arrival of two new franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- to the tournament, in addition to the eight already existing ones. The season also preceded a mega auction that saw a number of key changes in the personnel. One of such changes was Ravichandran Ashwin's signature by Rajasthan Royals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashwin was a key part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the last two seasons, but was bought by the Royals for INR 5 crore. Being one of India's senior players, Ashwin is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming season for RR and the side's young all-rounder Riyan Parag is looking forward to playing alongside the off-spinner.

"If not the best ever, he’s (Ashwin) is like one of the best off-spinners going around in the world, and I’ll definitely try to carry a red ball with me in the tournament so that I can get a few tips,” Parag said, as quoted by Gulf News.

Also read: 'Is he plain dumb? Grade A stupid opinion': Twitter trolls Kaif for 'Suddenly, all looks fine' comment on Team India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But even with the white ball, I think if I can pick his brains on the varieties and all the mysteries, I think my white-ball bowling is going to be much better after the season."

Riyan Parag made his IPL debut with the Royals in 2019 and was bought back by the Royals in the mega auction. Talking about the season, Parag insisted that he wants to be more consistent.

“I think it’s about having a simple goal of winning matches for the team whenever I’m given the opportunity, and at the end of the day, being very consistent. I think a lot of people will tell you this, the role that I play is the toughest one in T20 cricket, batting at 6 or 7, finishing off games," said the 20-year-old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I know I haven’t produced as many performances as I would have liked, but I think now I understand myself much better as a player and understand what my strengths are. So, I hope it’s going to be my year,” said Parag, a product of the franchise’s talent-hunt scheme."