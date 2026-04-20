Riyan Parag slammed for misusing Ravindra Jadeja, cracks begin to appear for RR: ‘Not showing trust in bowling unit’

Rajasthan Royals fell to a second consecutive loss after a terrific start to the season, as they became the first team to lose to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday afternoon. RR were able to push a defence of 156 all the way to the last over, but some ice-cold batting from Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy late on meant the points went to the hosts at the Eden Gardens. Ravindra Jadeja during RR's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (PTI)

RR had their noses ahead through the middle overs, with KKR down to 81/6 at one point in time. At the end of his third over, Ravindra Jadeja had sensational figures of 2/8. However, due to two lefties at the crease, RR captain Riyan Parag opted not to bring him back despite these numbers, bowling himself and bringing in Brijesh Sharma for two overs at the death.

Jadeja’s long-time former teammate and spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin was incensed by this decision-making, questioning what the plan was for Parag to under-bowl Jadeja despite the numbers he had put up in that match.

"You have a world-class left-arm spinner. Sure, numbers and data can tell you something, but he has conceded only 9 or 11 runs in three overs and taken two wickets,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel, even short-selling the economy Jadeja bowled with.

‘Not showing trust’ Ashwin’s issue was with Parag taking the responsibility upon himself when Jadeja had shown evidence of being able to bother Rinku – the batter was dropped off Jadeja’s bowling.

"When Rinku Singh tried to hit, he was so close to getting out, but you thought, 'I am an off-spinner; I can put pressure on these two left-handers, but Jaddu won't be able to.' Though Ravi Bishnoi can, you felt Jaddu won't be able to,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin had a problem with the lack of trust it shows in Parag’s bowling attack, particularly given Jadeja is his most experienced asset. Even from a results perspective, it didn’t bother Ashwin as much as what it said about Parag’s approach as captain.

“I am telling you, this is the mindset. It is possible that Jaddu bowls and the batter hits two sixes, but by not bowling him, you are not showing trust in your bowling unit in the long term," expressed Ashwin.

Match-winning performance taken away from Jadeja Further, Ashwin predicted that this could have a knock-on effect – if Jadeja had been allowed to bowl and swing the match towards RR, it would have been a crowning moment on his return to the franchise, and really nail up RR’s core group. Instead, it’s back to the drawing board.

“You won four out of five games, and in this party, if Ravindra Jadeja had taken that wicket of Rinku Singh, he would have been the Man of the Match today. If he becomes the Man of the Match, the Rajasthan Royals become a solid 7-8 player team; the way your team looks then is so good,” concluded Ashwin.