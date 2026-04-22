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Riyan Parag told to 'drop down the order' as form slump raises concerns over his leadership influence

In six matches this season, Riyan Parag has managed only 61 runs at a strike rate of 122.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 05:23 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Rajasthan Royals made a stellar start to the season, winning their first four games to surge to the top of the points table. But consecutive defeats—both away from home, to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 57 runs and Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets—left them in fourth spot. Both losses also drew criticism, with captain Riyan Parag bearing the brunt for his poor batting form.

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag walks back to pavillion after losing his wicket to during the IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens(ANI Picture Service)

In six matches this season, Parag—who was elevated to the captaincy role after Rajasthan parted ways with Sanju Samson—has managed only 61 runs at a strike rate of 122. His struggles have been at the heart of Rajasthan’s middle-order woes, which were exposed in those two defeats.

Although Parag has impressed as a captain, his modest returns have led to concerns. In fact, four of his six dismissals this season have come within the first ten balls, while his strike rate is the fifth-lowest among all batters who have faced at least 50 deliveries.

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Jaffer also raised concerns over Parag’s lack of runs this season, warning that his influence in the dressing room could drop unless he returns to form.

“As a batter, the fact that runs are not coming is definitely a worry, without a doubt. So he will have to fix that. He needs to spend a bit more time at the crease, improve his shot selection, and also work on the execution of his shots. He is talented and has performed before. He has played for India as well and has had decent performances. But now, in this season, since the runs are not coming, he needs to think about it. He is captaining the side, but his influence will only carry weight when he performs himself.”

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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