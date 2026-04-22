Winning a World Cup is the ultimate dream for every country and players participating in this historic competition, and lifting that golden globe, held by three silver columns, requires the ultimate team effort. India made history in 2011 by winning that prestigious trophy for the second time, ending a 28-year drought since they first held it in 1983. The MS Dhoni-led side wrote its name in the history books, becoming the first team to win a World Cup on home soil. While the triumph brought joy to 1.5 billion people across the nation, the success also came at the cost of a few tough and debatable selection calls. Rohit Sharma switched to Mumbai Indians the same year, and created history (PTI)

One such name, despite his growing performances in ODI cricket at the time, was omitted from representing his national colours on the prestigious stage. Rohit Sharma missed out, but despite the setback, he went on to become one of the most prolific batters produced by India in white-ball cricket. However, the omission was not due to doubts over his ability to perform at the highest level. BCCI’s chairman of selectors during that period, Kris Srikkanth, revealed that the decision was based purely on team dynamics and the specific profile required for the squad to compete in that World Cup. He highlighted that the management followed a blueprint similar to that of the 1983 triumph, focusing on players with multi-dimensional skills rather than specialists.

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“I feel bad for him even today. I told Rohit last year, I am sorry, ‘I am sorry’: Former BCCI selector apologises to Rohit Sharma. It's not by purpose, but it's just that we want to take those half all-rounders. Our thought process was similar to that of the 1983 World Cup,” Srikkanth said in an interview with The Week, admitting that the decision still weighs heavily on him to this date.