Rohit Sharma in line for 2027 World Cup: As all roads lead to South Africa, Agarkar call awaits after Colonel’s approval

Rohit Sharma is at that point in his career where one injury or one bad series could spell doom. Approaching 39, he has put in a lot of hard work – arguably more than what Virat Kohli did in 2012-13. To lose those many kilos, at this age, is no child’s play. But he’s put in the effort, knowing he has one last shot at realising his biggest dream, one that was snatched away from him twice – the 50-overs World Cup. Rohit Sharma, left, wants to win that World Cup next year. On to Ajit Agarkar now (AFP)

November 19 still stings. Boy, there will never be another October-November of 2023. The entire country celebrated it like a festival. Nothing else mattered. And then, to have it taken away so brutally pains to this day. But it also spurred Rohit to go on and win the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. And today, captain or not, he is fiercely determined to finish his career by lifting the trophy in South Africa next year.

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With 18 months left for the ‘African Safari’, what can Rohit conjure? The hamstring injury couldn’t have come at a worse time. Usually, it takes 2-3 weeks to heal, and with Hardik Pandya ruling his predecessor out for the next couple of games as well, a Dhoni-like situation could well unfold. The silver lining is that once the IPL concludes, Rohit will have a decent stretch to build match practice now that he plays only ODIs. At the same time, he would be aware that one poor series – he endured a quiet one against New Zealand, scoring just 61 runs from three innings – could all but seal his fate.

England will test Rohit, where he’s enjoyed the greatest tournament of his India career – the 2019 World Cup, smashing 648 runs with five centuries. As will New Zealand. And even though the home stretch benefits await, the future FTP could pose certain challenges.

Then again, who is to say Rohit won’t succeed?

‘Does he look under any pressure?’ “There is a big difference between a player’s fitness at 25 and then at 38. But looking at him, it doesn’t feel so. The efforts he is putting in while fielding. He doesn’t look unfit or anything. It’s evident in his running between the wickets too. He is taking quick singles, running the twos when there’s an opportunity. And thanks to a positive mindset, he is able to pull it off. He doesn’t think ‘I’m old, or now that I am 38, I’m tired’,” Rohit’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad tells The Hindustan Times Digital.

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“Arre sir, pakk gaya hu. Match mein chance he nahi mil raha hai,” (I’m tired of waiting) were Rohit’s words to Lad when MS Dhoni kept Rohit on the bench in the first three matches of the 2007 World T20. When he finally got his chance, Rohit scored a fifty against South Africa, and immediately told his coach, “Dekha sir, maine kaha tha na… jab mauka milega toh mai hungama kar dunga’, (See, I told you I’ll make an impact). Similarly, four years later, when Rohit was left out of India’s 2011 World Cup, Rohit went to Lad and said, “Kya sir, mere ko le nahi rahe), but after his coach cross-questioned him, a fuse was lit in Rohit’s head. He knew being average wasn’t going to be his way forward. Cut to 2013, Rohit was promoted to open, and the rest… as they say, is history.