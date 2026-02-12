Rohit Sharma shows ‘desperation’ to win 2027 World Cup: ‘I really want that trophy. Will do everything in my power’

They may have hinted at it before. Their form may have spoken loudly. Yet, without a clear statement from the selectors or team management, speculation over whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup has persisted. Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at Wankhede Stadium before the start of the India vs USA ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 match, in Mumbai (Sportz Asia)

On Wednesday, Rohit left little room for doubt. He not only confirmed his intent to play in the next 50-over World Cup but declared he is determined to win it.

Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is and Tests, choosing to focus solely on ODIs. Questions were raised about whether they could maintain form and fitness until 2027, especially with limited game time. But last year, the senior batters answered those concerns emphatically.

ALSO READ: ‘Sanju Samson hasn’t done anything’: Srikkanth proposes out-of-the-box fix for Abhishek Sharma absence in Namibia clash

After returning to international cricket in October following a seven-month break, Kohli and Rohit dominated the ODI format. Across three series against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, Kohli amassed 616 runs in nine innings at an average of 88, including three centuries and three fifties. Rohit scored 409 runs in nine innings at 51.12, with three fifties and a century. To underline their commitment, both also featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring centuries in their opening matches.

Speaking at an ICC event, Rohit admitted he is not content with just participating in the 2027 World Cup, he is “desperate” to lift the trophy that slipped through his fingers in 2023, when India lost to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

"I definitely want to go out there and win the World Cup for my country; that is something that I've always looked upon. I've grown up watching this 50-over World Cup. There was no T20 World Cup, no IPL back then, and that was the pinnacle of cricket, which used to happen every four years. So, there was desperation; there was so much weight for that one trophy. And yeah, I really want that trophy, so I'm going to try and do everything in my power and capacity to work hard and get it," Rohit said.

Rohit and Kohli will next feature in international cricket in July during India’s tour of England. Before that, they will be in action in IPL 2026.