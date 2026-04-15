'Try saying no to Kohli or Rohit': Gambhir’s hardline approach has created enemies, but BCCI warned of chaos if removed

Being the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team is arguably one of the toughest jobs in world cricket. Not only is a lot at stake, with a billion expectations from every stakeholder, but it also involves managing a dressing room full of superstars. Yet, incumbent head coach Gautam Gambhir has stood out as a rare figure with his blunt honesty and uncompromising approach. Gautam Gambhir has reportedly sought contract extension until 2028 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been among the biggest superstars in world cricket for over a decade. Ravi Shastri managed them during their peak years, followed by Rahul Dravid. But Gambhir took charge at a crucial juncture in Indian cricket, one that few had fully anticipated at the time of his appointment in July 2024.

More than a year into his tenure, amid criticism over India’s declining Test performances, Indian cricket faced a defining question around the future of Kohli and Rohit. Their downward spiral in red-ball cricket forced the management, with Gambhir at the helm, to take tough calls as India began transitioning from the two modern greats in Tests.

That phase was followed by a firm stance in ODIs as well, where their commitment came under scrutiny. Both were asked to prove their intent for the 2027 World Cup by featuring in domestic cricket last December, a move that didn’t sit well with several stakeholders.

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Much of Gambhir’s approach, especially regarding Kohli and Rohit, drew criticism. Tough questions followed, both internally and from the media, but the coach remained unwavering.

Speaking to The Times of India, former India cricketer Munaf Patel came out in strong support of Gambhir, warning that removing him could lead to chaos. He said Gambhir is perhaps the only figure in the dressing room willing to call a spade a spade, and one who has the courage to drop even the biggest names if performances dip.

“Just remember this, if a head coach like Gautam Gambhir is removed, then handling the players will become very difficult. He is a genuine person, he calls the truth as it is, and many people don’t like that. Everyone knows that if things go off track, he has the courage to drop that player,” he said.

'Try saying no to Kohli or Rohit' Earlier last year, reports had suggested that Gambhir had pushed for Rohit to be dropped from the playing XI for the Sydney Test against Australia. However, Rohit later clarified that it was entirely his own decision to sit out.

Months later, when both Rohit and Kohli drew the curtain on their Test careers following a poor tour of Australia, reports surfaced of tensions between the duo and Gambhir. Further murmurs pointed to unrest in the ODI setup in 2025, when their return to the format coincided with Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar refraining from confirming their place in the 2027 World Cup plans.

“Man-management is the most important thing. And it is not easy. Try saying no to someone like Virat Kohli. Try saying no to Rohit Sharma. Tell me, how many people is Gautam Gambhir making enemies of just to coach the country?” Munaf added.

Despite the noise, Gambhir has delivered as a white-ball coach, guiding India to titles in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The trio is set to reunite in the Indian dressing room when the team tours England this summer for an ODI series.