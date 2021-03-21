Road Safety World Series 2021 Final: India Legends beat Sri Lanka legends by 14 runs

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeated Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs and emerged emerged champions in the the inaugural season of the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament in Raipur on Sunday.

India Legends scored 181 for 4 in 20 overs after Tillakaratne Dilshan & Co won the toss and opted to bowl. In reply, the Sri Lankan side was restricted to 167 for 7, handing a terrific victory to Tendulkar & Co.

Sanath Jayasuriya top-scored for Sri Lanka Legends with 43 off 35 balls while captain Tillakaratne Dilshan failed to click this time, scoring just 21.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan took the fans back in the old days as the duo stitched a crucial 85-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Yuvraj scored a 41-ball 60 with the help of four maximums and as many boundaries. His innings came to an end in the penultimate over as he was caught by Farveez Maharoof in the deep off Kaushalya Weeraratne.

Yuvraj’s dismissal allowed Irfan Pathan to join his elder brother Yusuf, who remained unbeaten 62 off 36 deliveries, at the crease. The latter smashed 5 sixes and 4 boundaries during his stay at the crease. Irfan, on the other hand, played a quick cameo and scored 8 runs off just 3 deliveries.

The famous opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar managed to put 19 runs for the first wicket before the former was dismissed by Rangana Herath in the third over. Sehwag ended up scoring 10 runs off 12 balls.

Skipper Sachin Tendulkar was then joined by S Badrinath but this partnership couldn't last long. Sanath Jayasuriya struck in the 5th over and trapped India Legends No 3 in front.

Master Blaster Tendulkar, who slammed a half-century against Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends in the semis, was dismissed on 30 by Maharoof in the 11th over.

For Lankans, none of the bowlers were impressive as Rangana Herath, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof and Kaushalya Weeraratne took one wicket each.

The tournament's leading wicket-taker and Sri Lanka's match-winner Dilshan returned empty-handed, giving away 25 runs in two overs.

Brief Scores:

INDL: 181/4 in 20 overs (Yusuf Pathan: 62*; Rangana Herath: 1/16)

SLL: 167/7 in 20 overs (Jayasuriya: 43, Yusuf Pathan: 2/26)