Road Safety World Series: India announce star-studded squad, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag to open

Former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar, all of whom recently announced their retirements, will feature in the India Legends team in the 'Road Safety World Series' starting here on March 5.

Former Sri Lankan swashbuckling opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who is remembered for the vital role he played in the team's 1996 ODI World Cup triumph, will be playing for the Sri Lanka Legends.

"Sri Lanka Legends have also included Sanath Jayasuriya, Russel Arnold and Upul Tharanga in their team led by Tilakratne Dilshan," a media release issued here said on Saturday.

India Legends will play their first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6.

All the matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

This T20 League aims to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads and create awareness towards road safety in the country, the release added.

The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11, 2020 due to the pandemic

India Legends squad for Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath and Vinay Kumar.

Sri Lanka Legends for Road Safety World Series: Thilakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Dulanjana Wijesinghe and Malinda Warnapura.

West Indies Legends for Road Safety World Series: Brian Lara, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins and Mahendra Nagamootoo.

South Africa Legends for Road Safety World Series: Jonty Rhodes Morné van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini and Lloyd Norris-Jones.

England Legends for Road Safety World Series: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Crompton, Kabir Ali, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall.

Bangladesh Legends for Road Safety World Series: Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, MD.Sharif Mushfiqur Rahman, Mamoon Rashid.