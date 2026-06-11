Rob Key speaks out on Ben Stokes scandal, leaves captaincy future wide open: 'I was in disbelief, anger'

England men's managing director Rob Key has finally broken his silence on the Chelsea nightclub scandal involving Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson, admitting to feelings of "disbelief" and "anger" while refusing to offer any guarantees over Stokes' future as England captain. England's Ben Stokes during the practice session (Action Images via Reuters)

The pair are at the centre of multiple investigations after breaching the team's newly introduced curfew and becoming involved in an incident at a Chelsea nightclub that left England security liaison James Shaw requiring stitches following an altercation involving Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa.

Speaking at The Oval ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, Key addressed a wide range of issues surrounding the controversy. However, on multiple occasions, he stopped short of publicly backing Stokes as captain, insisting that England would allow the ongoing investigations to run their course before making any decisions.

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Stokes, who has been left out of the squad for the second Test, is currently at his home in the North East. Earlier reports suggested the 35-year-old had even been considering his international future in the wake of the incident.

"We're just trying to make sure he's all right and doesn't rush to any rash decisions," Key said. "We've not given him any ultimatums. We're speaking to him all the time to make sure he is okay. It's been a traumatic time for him.

"When things are like that, you don't want to make any decisions. Time is our ally. Don't underestimate how tough the last six months have been on Ben Stokes."

When asked directly whether Stokes could lose the captaincy, Key remained deliberately cautious.

"I'm not saying that. At this point in time, it has not crossed my mind to get that far ahead."

Key also revealed details of his conversations with head coach Brendon McCullum in the hours after the incident emerged on Monday morning. McCullum had initially been informed of the situation by Shaw.

"The first thing on Monday morning was a sinking feeling, then disbelief, anger," Key said. "I'm not sure I'm over all of that now. There is so much work that Ben and myself have put in, so much time spent on the phone. The overriding thing was shock that it was Ben involved.

"Brendon and I have been through a hell of a lot over the last six months and I've seen a coach who has evolved dramatically."

Reflecting further on Stokes' future as captain, Key insisted any decision would be based on what was best for both the player and the team.

"In terms of whether Ben can captain again, we've got to let that play out. The decision moving forward is about what's best for the team and what's best for Ben.

"It's not just about what happened on Sunday night. It's about the best thing moving forward, and that's why we need time because it's a big decision."

Key also acknowledged the damage the controversy has done to the ECB's efforts to rebuild trust following a difficult period for English cricket.

"We have spent a lot of time over the past few months trying to make sure that what we're portraying to the public helps us regain their trust. We haven't done that with what's happened here.

"That's such a shame because what I saw the team do on the field was a brilliant win against an excellent New Zealand side.

"All the things we've been working on, every single thing within that dressing room and within that team, all the work we've done to reconnect the game with people — it feels like we've just been smashed in the face by this. That is incredibly frustrating."