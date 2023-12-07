Roger Binny to head BCCI's Women's Premier League committee

Binny will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other members of the committee are: Arun Dhumal (IPL chairperson), Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president), Ashish Shelar (BCCI treasurer), Devajit Saikia (BCCI joint secretary), Madhumati Lele and Prabhtej Bhatia.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

They will collaborate with stakeholders, players, and fans to create a competitive environment around the WPL.

The auction ahead of the WPL 2024 will be held in Mumbai on December 9, and the dates and venues for the second edition of the league are also expected to be announced soon.