Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumar land in Abu Dhabi after Mumbai Indians arrange charter flight from Manchester

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their respective families were flown in to Abu Dhabi from Manchester on Saturday morning, announced Mumbai Indians. The trio, who were part of the Indian squad in England, will undergo a six-day quarantine before beginning their training for the match against CSK on September 19, the day IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE.

"Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight. The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines.

“All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which came out negative as well,” MI said in a release.

The Indian players, who were part of the England tour, are slated to arrive early in different parts of Dubai after the fifth Test match against England was cancelled due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp.

Chennai Super Kings players are also expected to land in Dubai on Saturday. "Now that the Test match is off, we are looking to get the CSK boys into Dubai tomorrow," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is also arranging a charter flight to get Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj into Dubai on Sunday morning, ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They will undergo a 6-day quarantine period before joining the team bubble.

"Yes, we have arranged a charter flight for Virat and Siraj, both of them will be flying out at 11:30 PM UK time on Saturday and they will reach Dubai early Sunday morning. Safe transit of players is the utmost priority for RCB. They will undergo 6-day quarantine there before joining the team bubble," an RCB source told ANI.

(More to follow…)