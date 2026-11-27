Almost three years after being removed from the post, Rohit Sharma has been reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, the franchise confirmed on Friday. Rohit, 39, replaces former skipper Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh earlier this month, as MI look to reclaim their former glory.

Rohit Sharma, the captain, is back for Mumbai Indians (BCCI/Sportspicz) more less

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It was on December 15, 2023, that Rohit’s 10-year stint as MI skipper came to an end. He was replaced by Hardik, who had led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title and a runner-up finish in his first two seasons with the franchise. However, after three underwhelming seasons, in which the five-time champions finished outside the playoffs twice, the captaincy has now been handed back to Rohit. He is the joint-most successful captain in IPL history, alongside MS Dhoni, with five titles each. Besides, with 87 wins from 158 matches for MI, Rohit’s win percentage of 56.32 is the second-best by an IPL-winning captain. The 39-year-old amassed 3,986 runs in 157 innings during his earlier tenure as MI skipper, striking at 130.45 at an average of 28.62.

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{{^usCountry}} MI owner Akash Ambani welcomed Rohit's return as captain, highlighting his special bond with the franchise and its fans while expressing confidence in his leadership ahead of their landmark 20th season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MI owner Akash Ambani welcomed Rohit's return as captain, highlighting his special bond with the franchise and its fans while expressing confidence in his leadership ahead of their landmark 20th season. {{/usCountry}}

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“I am delighted to have Rohit lead the Blue and Gold into our landmark 20th season. The bond that Rohit shares with Mumbai Indians and our Paltan is truly special. In our conversations about the season ahead, there was a shared sense of excitement and ambition for what we can achieve together. With Rohit’s experience and leadership, and the exciting team we are building, there is so much to look forward to. We want to play the kind," he said in the release.

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Rohit’s return to the post, though, comes with its own set of challenges. He retired from T20I cricket in June 2024 and played just nine matches last season, missing the remaining five due to a hamstring injury. With ODIs now his only format, how Rohit’s body holds up over the course of the gruelling two-month-long tournament remains to be seen.

Rohit isn’t the only icon MI have gone back to. Last month, Kieron Pollard, a mainstay for Mumbai from 2010 to 2020, was appointed as the franchise’s head coach, taking over from Mahela Jayawardene. The Rohit-Pollard combination has proved successful for them in the past. Rohit led MI to IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, during which Pollard scored 632 runs. In 2020, MI became only the second team, after Chennai Super Kings, to win back-to-back championships.

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Nita Ambani also reflected on Rohit's long association with Mumbai Indians, recalling how the franchise brought him on board in 2011 and watched him grow into one of the most successful captains in IPL history.

“We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man," she said.

“As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!”

Can Rohit’s return spark MI revival?

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When Hardik took over from Rohit, plenty was expected of the India all-rounder. However, MI’s campaign crashed and burned, finishing with the wooden spoon. To make matters worse, Hardik was mercilessly booed at the Wankhede, with fans expressing their displeasure. The following year was marginally better, with MI qualifying for the playoffs. However, another underwhelming campaign in 2026 proved to be the final straw. MI eventually pulled the plug, trading Pandya to PBKS.

Rohit has an impressive captaincy record to back his credentials. Besides turning MI into an IPL powerhouse, he has also led India to T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy titles within nine months. However, with few alternatives available, Rohit’s appointment could be a stop-gap arrangement as MI look to groom their next captain.

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Tilak Varma is one contender for the long-term role, having already led the India A team. But as MI prepare for the transition, Rohit’s experience could prove invaluable in grooming him for the bigger responsibility. MI have now gone six years without winning the IPL, their longest title drought in the tournament’s history.