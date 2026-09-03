Rohit Sharma backed as ‘such an asset at World Cup’ amid BCCI uncertainty; Virat Kohli’s ‘absolute hunger’ highlighted

With the ODI World Cup just a year away, questions remain over Rohit Sharma’s place in India’s squad. The selectors are yet to take a final call, with several reports in recent months suggesting that the committee is not completely convinced about including the veteran opener in the World Cup plans. Rohit, however, has given them little reason to doubt his form. In his last appearance on India’s England tour, he produced a brilliant century to silence the chatter surrounding his future, at least for the time being. But the uncertainty has resurfaced, with the BCCI now set to discuss his future at a review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be among those attending the meeting, where India’s recent performances, player fitness and the team’s plans for the upcoming World Cup are expected to be discussed.

Rohit Sharma backed amid World Cup uncertainty, Virat Kohli praised for ‘absolute hunger to win'. (ANI Pic Service)

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While Rohit's recent form may not give selectors too much reason for concern, his biggest value could come from something that cannot be measured purely by runs or performances. Former South Africa great Jonty Rhodes believes India must factor in the veteran opener’s World Cup experience when deciding on his future, pointing out the mental demands of playing in a high-pressure tournament.

"You have got to remember that having experience at a World Cup is another factor that we don't factor in. We look at the talent of the players, the ability that they have got and their performances. Maybe they have had a great knock and had a good season. But when it comes down to pressure moments, a World Cup is very much high pressure," Rhodes told JioStar

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{{^usCountry}} "Players can look after themselves physically, but that mental strength is something that we do not often factor in when it comes to selection. But as somebody who has played in four Cricket World Cups without getting past two semi-finals, I know how stressful it can become. So having someone like Rohit Sharma in your squad is such an asset at a World Cup," he added. Virat Kohli praised for ‘absolute hunger to win’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Players can look after themselves physically, but that mental strength is something that we do not often factor in when it comes to selection. But as somebody who has played in four Cricket World Cups without getting past two semi-finals, I know how stressful it can become. So having someone like Rohit Sharma in your squad is such an asset at a World Cup," he added. Virat Kohli praised for ‘absolute hunger to win’ {{/usCountry}}

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Virat Kohli is another senior figure in the squad, but unlike Rohit, there is little debate over his place in the side given his status as a gold-standard ODI batter. The batting maestro showed impressive form in the IPL this year and carried that momentum into the ODI series against England. His experience and consistency at No.3 will be extremely valuable for India, particularly in a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup.

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While Kohli’s batting numbers and experience make him an obvious choice for India’s World Cup plans, Rhodes believes it is his relentless desire to win that sets him apart. The former South Africa star drew parallels with Australia’s winning mentality and highlighted Kohli’s aggression, competitiveness and ability to take responsibility in pressure situations.

"We have watched Australia win so many World Cups and seen their aggression and the expectation to win almost. And I think that is what Virat has been. He has had this absolute hunger to win games for his team," he said.

"When you are the leader and the captain of a setup, and you can consistently be the best chaser in the world, it just shows how determined you are to be the guy that gets the team over the line. When he chases down scores for such a long period of time, he has been the ultimate finisher of the game for India. From that perspective, he feeds off that aggression. He does not mind when he's batting. A lot of players do not want to lose their concentration. If he is batting, he will get stuck in as well. So he is certainly somebody who loves the contest and loves the fight. He just has such a huge drive to win games for India, and whether he's captain or not, he'll still have that drive. He just wants India to win," he added.

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