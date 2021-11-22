‘That is the job of captain & coach’: Rohit explains the work behind the scene after clean sweep over New Zealand

The new era of Team India under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma's leadership made a strong start as they clean swept New Zealand in their first series together. The win came in the absence of key Indian players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja among others, who were rested after India's exit from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the dressing room atmosphere and how the team managed to produce a superb show after the T20 World Cup debacle, Rohit said that the work at the moment is to create a secure environment, which will help the players to play a fearless brand of cricket.

Rohit explained that in the first meeting with his teammates, both him and the coach passed clear instructions the players that none of their efforts will go "unnoticed".

“We're trying to create a healthy atmosphere in the team, trying to give players the security so that they can go out and play fearlessly.”

“The first meeting that we had, we spoke of this very clearly to all the players that if you're trying to do something for the team, that act will never go unnoticed,” said Rohit during the post-match press conference on Sunday.

“It will always be recognised when you're trying to put up your hand and take the pressure on yourself and try to do something for the team. That is the job of the captain and the coach to tell the players that we do understand what you're trying to do for the team, you go and take your chances,” he further explained.

Rohit also mentioned that the country is filled with cricketing talents and it make things difficult to decide on the best XI.

"With the talent we have in India, it's not easy, you have to see so many options. You try and fit everyone into the squad but only 11 can play so it's not easy. It's always tough but we will try our best to ensure that whenever the players step out they don't have any baggage," he said about the duo's philosophy going forward.

India will now switch to red-ball cricket against New Zealand, with the first Test scheduled to start from November 25 in Kanpur.

