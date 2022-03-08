Rohit Sharma: Leading the transition, bonding with all

When he has time to process it, his mind goes back to Feb 5, 2010, Nagpur. Picked as back-up for VVS Laxman who was nursing a finger injury, Sharma was told on match eve that he was playing. That dream turned into a nightmare 15 minutes before the toss after he was injured during warm-up. Though luck deserted him and delayed his start, he has proved his Test credentials.

With result a foregone conclusion in this series given the disparity in standards, BCCI’s punt on Rohit Sharma to lead during the transition seems a good bet. Respected by teammates, Sharma always wielded influence in the dressing room. When India beat Australia in the Brisbane Test for a historic series win under Ajinkya Rahane, Sharma played the support role effectively, mentoring new comers like Shardul Thakur to produce match-turning performances.

There were quite a few candidates for the job but after the reversals in South Africa under KL Rahul—the second Test and the three one-dayers—there were some nervous voices in the Indian cricket board.

While Sri Lanka were never expected to test India, the hosts have their concerns in this series. On top of the list is handling the transition process. Usually, it is about easing off the seniors but unlike in the past, for India the challenge is bigger and the first step was to find the right leader.

While Sri Lanka were never expected to test India, the hosts have their concerns in this series. On top of the list is handling the transition process. Usually, it is about easing off the seniors but unlike in the past, for India the challenge is bigger and the first step was to find the right leader.

There were quite a few candidates for the job but after the reversals in South Africa under KL Rahul—the second Test and the three one-dayers—there were some nervous voices in the Indian cricket board.

With result a foregone conclusion in this series given the disparity in standards, BCCI’s punt on Rohit Sharma to lead during the transition seems a good bet. Respected by teammates, Sharma always wielded influence in the dressing room. When India beat Australia in the Brisbane Test for a historic series win under Ajinkya Rahane, Sharma played the support role effectively, mentoring new comers like Shardul Thakur to produce match-turning performances.

A proven white-ball leader, Sharma in his first Test as skipper proved he is equally adept with tackling the ebb and flow in the long format. He went about the job in his relaxed style. Not all moves go to plan, but what pundits want to see in a leader is whether he is a thinking captain. When things didn’t work, he was quick to approach the bowler with inputs.

HANDLING SENIORS

The last few months have transformed Sharma into India’s all-format skipper. But things haven’t come easy to him in Tests. A frustrating wait and the hard grind to establish himself is finally paying off. A natural leader, Sharma has shown the maturity in handling seniors. Even when he began his IPL captaincy at Mumbai Indians in 2013, he had effortlessly led a side that included Sachin Tendulkar.

This time the focus was on his chemistry with Virat Kohli. Sharma’s equation with Kohli is different in a side where they have been the oldest teammates. When Kohli came in, Sharma had already won the T20 World Cup as well as the CB Series in Australia.

In Mohali, when Indian came out to field, they gave Kohli a guard of honour in their former captain’s 100th Test. Though not usual in international cricket, a grateful Kohli running through with a hand raised in acknowledgement showed it was a special gesture.

Sharma has a knack of handling players from different backgrounds, be it those who have risen from T20 leagues like Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan, or taken the route of domestic cricket like a Hanuma Vihari or KS Bharat, helping to get their confidence up and put them at ease.

Hardik Pandya explained in an interview with the IPL broadcaster: “With Rohit, you don't feel he is the captain.” More an elder brother, even if he ticks you off, it doesn’t sting; the players won’t mind as he will give them an honest answer.

In an interview to this paper, Thakur had said: "During the Brisbane Test as well I was speaking at length with him (Sharma). We’ve known each other for a long time, “toh do gaali bhi deka baat kiya toh kharab nahin kagta hai) (even if he uses swear words in his observations, one doesn’t feel bad). While I was batting, he was in the dugout signalling, sending messages through the 12th man asking me to hang in there as the Australian bowlers were tiring.”

GUARDING FORM

The one thing the 34-year-old will have to ensure is he maintains his batting form. Captaincy demands a lot and Indian cricket is full of examples of captains paying the price for losing their form. Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and chief coach Rahul Dravid are examples of how captaincy weighed them down after a period.

Though the move to send Kishan as opener with Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third T20 against West Indies at Kolkata last month was to promote the youngster, Sharma will have learnt that he can’t compromise his own batting position. Batting at No 4, he struggled, scoring seven off 15 balls. He is a different player as opener and his temperament suits the role. Even in Test cricket, the missing link in his game proved to be the batting position. Once promoted to open in 2019, it’s been a smooth ride.

In Australia on the 2020-21 tour, pundits were astonished at the ease with which he covered for the pace and movement of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, both a threat on any wicket. Sydney and Brisbane offered pace, but Sharma’s easy game left the bowlers deflated.

DRAVID BOND

Sharma is very selective in seeking advice on batting, but has full confidence in Dravid. Even before he took over as coach, it is learnt Sharma relied on his advice.

Ahead of the England tour last year, he had prepared diligently for the moving ball. Armed with inputs from Dravid on back lift, his batting stood out. He hit a match-turning hundred at The Oval where the usually attacking batter showed great control over his mind. The patience of a monk saw him face 256 balls for 127. That innings was the clincher in his elevation to captaincy. Sensitive but easy going, the captain-coach bonding is clear.

TRANSITION TIME

Sharma’s main challenge will be the transition phase. After the South Africa tour, seniors Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha have been replaced. Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer have been given the No 3 and 5 slots. In limited overs, restoring Kuldeep Yadav’s confidence is a mission.

He is effective in that role, helping youngsters at MI. Jasprit Bumrah, Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar have benefitted, going on to play for India.

For Sharma, it has been an arduous 12-year trek to get here. In an ideal world, it should have been a breeze for a talented cricketer like him, but that has not been the case.

When he has time to process it, his mind goes back to Feb 5, 2010, Nagpur. Picked as back-up for VVS Laxman who was nursing a finger injury, Sharma was told on match eve that he was playing. That dream turned into a nightmare 15 minutes before the toss after he was injured during warm-up. Though luck deserted him and delayed his start, he has proved his Test credentials.