Rohit Sharma posts India badge again, captions it 'forever grateful' a month after Test retirement: What 23/06/07 means

More than a month after he announced his retirement from Test cricket, Rohit Sharma posted another Instagram story about cricket, this time to express gratitude. Rohit posted a picture of his helmet with the BCCI badge and the Indian tri-colour, captioning it 'Forever grateful', followed by the date: 23/06/07. The date marks Rohit's India debut all the way back in 2007, thus confirming that the Hitman completes 18 years of international cricket today. Rohit was just a 19-year-old when he made his India debut in an ODI against Ireland. Almost two decades later, he is one of India's most successful captains, having led the team to two ICC trophies in less than a year. Rohit Sharma will continue to play ODIs for India(AFP)

Rohit's India debut was a quiet affair as he did not get a chance to bat, and when he did three days later against South Africa, Rohit was dismissed for 8. It wasn't until September that year that Rohit arrived on the scene. Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes off Stuart Broad did not allow Rohit to bat. Hence, the next day, as India took on South Africa, Rohit belted an unbeaten half-century, thus getting his India career up and running. Today, having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit is likely to channel all his focus and energy on the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is two years and four months away.

Rohit's career of two halves

Rohit's career can be divided into two halves. First, between 2007 and 2012, where his potential mostly remained underutilised, and the other, from 2013 to now, when he emerged as one of the world's most explosive and destructive batters. Promoted as opener by MS Dhoni at the 2013 Champions Trophy, Rohit's batting career took off, as along with Shikhar Dhawan, India found their opening pair in ODIs and T20Is for the next nine years. Together, Rohit and Dhawan became India's second most successful opening pair in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, amassing 5148 runs including 18 century partnerships.