e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma reveals how he was handed Mumbai Indians captaincy

Rohit Sharma reveals how he was handed Mumbai Indians captaincy

Rohit Sharma explained why Ricky Ponting stepped down as captain mid-way through the tournament and handed over the reins to the current India vice-captain in limited overs.

cricket Updated: May 19, 2020 12:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, second right, and teammates celebrate their win in the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, second right, and teammates celebrate their win in the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 12, 2019.(AP)
         

India cricketer Rohit Sharma has recalled the time when he got to share the dressing room with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for the Mumbai Indians in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League. On Monday Rohit joined India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin during a live session on Instagram and the duo spoke about various things, both on and off the field.

“In 2013, we got Ricky Ponting in the auction. In 2012 Sachin (Tendulkar) said he would not lead Mumbai and Harbhajan Singh was made the skipper,” Rohit told Ashwin during their online interaction.

“But in 2013, I don’t know why Bhajju paa wasn’t made the captain. And I thought I will be made the captain but then Ponting was bought in the auction.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians all-time IPL XI - Hard-hitting T20 specialists make formidable line-up

“Ponting was the first one to arrive in India for the 2013 season. He wanted to understand everyone. He said that he wanted to have a team bonding session first.

“In a way, it made a very positive impact on everyone. Ponting really motivated the younger guys,” he added.

Rohit also explained why Ponting stepped down as captain mid-way through the tournament and handed over the reins to the current India vice-captain in limited overs.

“He was not scoring runs so he decided to step down as the captain. Eventually, Ponting called me and I was given the captaincy. He actually was player-cum-coach during the 2013 season. He was always there to help me,” the India opener said.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s taken some fantastic catches,’ Jonty Rhodes picks India allrounder to be one of his favourite fielders

During his interaction with Ashwin, Rohit, a proud father of a babygirl, also spoke about how his life has changed since the arrival of Samaira. He revealed he has given up on eating the famous street food of Mumbai after midnight.

“I’ve been out couple of times, gone to that famous place near Chowpatty. One of the best pav bhaajis you will get there,” Rohit said.

Now I’ve got a little one in the house, probably sleeping at that point so there is no chance of going and eating pav bhaajis after midnight.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In